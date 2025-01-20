Yoon supporters break into court after president’s detention extended. January. 20, 2025 08:17. by 이수연 lotus@donga.com.

A group of supporters of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol staged an invasion into the court at the Seoul Western District Court on Sunday, leaving police officers injured and doing damage to vehicles of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO). Some CIO investigators had their clothes ripped while physically assaulted during the incident.



According to the National Police Agency, 42 police officers, including task forces, were injured, seven out of which sustained serious injuries, during the protests around the court where the invasion was attempted over the weekend. Damage was done to vehicles belonging to the CIO as well as investigators. Two CIO cars were surrounded by protesters at around 8 p.m. on Saturday night on their way out of the court following a warrant review. The protesters placed placards reading "Impeachment is not valid" and "Put Lee Jae-myung under arrest" on the front windshields while aggressively rocking the vehicles and demanding the dissolution of the CIO. They even broke the windows of these vehicles with flagpoles and deflated their tires.



Although the CIO asked for help from the police, even police forces were attacked and injured by the demonstrators at the site. "Two vehicles with prosecutors and personnel onboard were damaged by the protesters with the staff put under threat," the CIO said. “We will request strict penalties based on the evidence collected regarding these acts.”



The CIO expressed regret over the incident at the court. On Sunday, a source from the agency criticized the demonstrators for denying the rule of law and refusing to resolve issues based on the judicial system. It would consider taking protective measures for the safety of its investigative team. On Saturday, 41 injury cases related to the court invasion were reported to the fire authorities. Twelve patients were sent to hospitals, while the others chose not to be transported and left the scene.



한국어