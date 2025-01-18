Yoon's arrest fuels fervent reactions from supporters. January. 18, 2025 07:39. .

Since the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol, the actions of his fervent supporters have escalated to extreme levels, raising significant concern. On Thursday, hundreds gathered around the Seoul Western District Court, where an arrest warrant is expected to be filed, forming a human chain to block the court's main entrance and shouting slogans such as "The rule of law is dead." Some lay on the ground or engaged in physical altercations with the police, disregarding current laws that prohibit gatherings within 100 meters of the court. Furthermore, there have even been online threats targeting the Seoul Central District Court judge who rejected President Yoon’s habeas corpus petition. On Wednesday, near the CIO in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, where President Yoon was arrested, a man in his 50s set himself on fire.



This extreme behavior reflects the inability of some ardent supporters to reconcile their high expectations with reality. Adding to the problem are YouTubers who exploit this anger and despair for profit, worsening the situation. They broadcast live from places like Gwanghwamun and the Hannam-dong presidential residence, where hardline supporters gather. Some even incited violence with provocative statements including “The security agency should open fire,” while rally participants responded with small cash donations via YouTube’s super chat feature. This creates a vicious cycle where more extreme rhetoric leads to higher profits, commercially exploiting social conflicts ignited by the impeachment and martial law controversies.



President Yoon himself has seemingly acknowledged these extreme YouTubers, inadvertently boosting their influence. Meanwhile, politicians from the People’s Power Party, likely encouraged by the conservative base's mobilization, have remained silent, failing to counter these isolated and radical voices. In this vacuum, some reckless religious figures and far-right YouTubers have resorted to inflammatory rhetoric, invoking martyrdom and death, which crosses the bounds of common sense.



We are navigating a period of internal division and external challenges—a national crisis. While the sense of loss following the impeachment of a supported president is understandable, extreme actions cannot be justified. This is a time when leaders from both ruling and opposition parties must demonstrate restraint and show leadership rooted in unity. Their words and actions will be recorded with precision and judged with rigor.



한국어