EverEx Partners with Novartis Korea to Launch AI-Based Musculoskeletal Health Management Service, MORA Care. January. 17, 2025 13:54. (munch@itdonga.com). EverEx Inc. (CEO: Chan Yoon), a leading digital healthcare company specializing in musculoskeletal health, announced a collaboration with Novartis Korea to introduce MORA Care, an AI-powered musculoskeletal health management service personalized to patients requiring tailored exercise solutions.



This partnership leverages EverEx’s expertise in evidence-based rehabilitation exercise data and proof-of-concept (PoC) project initiatives. By offering AI-driven personalized services, the collaboration aims to make significant contributions to improving musculoskeletal health management for patients in need.



Source / EverEX





MORA Care is a service designed specifically for personalized musculoskeletal health management. By simply downloading the application, users can complete a preliminary survey to receive a personalized rehabilitation exercise plan. The app also features AI motion analysis to objectively assess the user's musculoskeletal condition. Additionally, users can subscribe to educational content that supports healthier habits, promoting long-term lifestyle improvements.



EverEx has demonstrated the effectiveness of its personalized health management solutions through PoC initiatives involving corporate employees and general users. The programs achieved an 81% satisfaction rate among participating companies, with an 88% employee recommendation rate. Moreover, 94% of general users reported satisfaction with their assigned exercise plans. Building on this accumulated data, EverEx plans to deliver professional health management services personalized for patients requiring rehabilitation.



“This collaboration is the culmination of ongoing efforts since our selection in the 2022 Health X Challenge Seoul, a global Novartis open innovation initiative. We are proud to offer the MORA Care service,” said Chan Yoon, CEO of EverEx. “Through EverEx’s AI capabilities and rehabilitation exercise data, we are committed to improving patients’ quality of life.”



In 2022, EverEx was one of two startups selected by Novartis Korea in the 3rd Health X-Challenge Seoul, to identify and support innovative startups in Korea’s digital healthcare sector. The company was recognized for its alignment with the theme of "Preventive Medicine for Public Health" and for its technology innovation, business potential, and societal impact.



Currently, EverEx offers four flagship solutions under its musculoskeletal-focused rehabilitation brand, MORA. With MORA Care, the company aims to commercialize its services for corporate employees in 2025, further expanding its impact on musculoskeletal health management.



By Moon Kyoo Lee (munch@itdonga.com)