Korea Archery Association Chairman Chung Eui-sun starts sixth term

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun began his sixth term as the chairman of the Korea Archery Association at this year’s regular general meeting held on Wednesday at Grand Walkerhill Seoul, according to the organization on Thursday.



A regular general meeting occurs around the beginning of every year to serve as the highest decision-making body, which consists of the board members and delegates from various regions across the country. At this yearly gathering, the association discusses and decides on major issues such as its business and settlement reports, as well as the establishment and revisions to regulations.



This year marks President Chung’s 21st anniversary of presidency since he was first elected back in 2005. “South Korean archers left an incredible impression across the globe at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics,” he said. “The South Korean archery community will not rest on its laurels but aim higher this year.”



At the 2024 Korea Archery Association Merit Awards Ceremony following the regular general meeting, Kim Woo-jin won the Best Player Award in recognition of achieving three golds at the Paris Olympics and becoming the Korean athlete with the most Olympic gold medals (5) in history. Lim Si-hyeon, who won the women's triple crown in Paris, was awarded both the Outstanding Athlete Award and the New Record Award.



The association plans to fully prepare for the World Archery Championships scheduled for September in Gwangju. For the first time in 16 years, since the 2009 event in Ulsan, South Korea will host the World Championships.



