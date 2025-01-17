Pres. Yoon's supporters gather near CIO office. January. 17, 2025 07:46. by 이수연기자, 부산=김화영기자 lotus@donga.com.

Rallies have intensified around the High Officials Criminal Investigation Agency (HOCIA) in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, and the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, where the investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol is underway. Meanwhile, the area around Yoon's official residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, which had been the site of a series of rallies both supporting and opposing him, has returned to normal following his arrest.



On Thursday morning, supporters of President Yoon gathered near the HOCIA at the Gwacheon Government Complex, continuing a rally that had lasted through the night. They chanted slogans such as “Nullify the impeachment!” and “Dismantle the HOCIA!” “The fraudulent election will be revealed,” said 67-year-old Cho Yang-geon, a supporter who had taped a large Korean flag to a nearby streetlight. “We will continue to fight.”



The area in front of the Seoul Detention Center became a 'rallying point' as supporters of the president gathered. “When I saw that the president was arrested, I thought, ‘He must feel so unfair,’” said Hwang Hyeon-ah, who attended the rally on Wednesday and Thursday. “I felt the Korean people should stand up against this situation, so I joined the rally.” On the day of the rally, 500 supporters gathered outside the HOCIA, and 600 gathered outside the Seoul Detention Center, according to unofficial police estimates.



Rallies against impeachment have also been held in Busan and other areas. Recently, in front of Seomyeon Station in Busanjin District, Busan, a conservative organization called the National Interest Forum has been holding the 'Busan Citizens' Convention to Protect President Yoon Suk Yeol' every day. The number of rally participants, initially around 10, has recently grown to 100 following the president's arrest. On Saturday, a rally in support of the president was also scheduled in Daegu, a city known as the 'heart of conservatives.'



Campaigners in favor of the president's arrest and impeachment have also been rallying. At 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Candlelight Action for Victory and Transition (Candlelight Action) held a rally to denounce Yoon at Songhyeon Park, Songhyeon-dong, Jongno District, Seoul.



Residents and merchants in Hannam-dong, a neighborhood that had seen clashes between pro- and anti-president rallies, said they can now return to their peaceful lives. “I was so stressed by the noise that I had to take refuge in a hotel for three days,” said Lee, a resident. “I’m glad it’s calmed down now.”



“I used to call the police once a day because of littering, street urination, and violent behavior by some rally participants,” said Kim, who has been running a cafe for eight years. “Peace has returned, but it will take time for customers to come back to the store.”



“The rally tents on the sidewalk blocked pedestrian traffic, forcing passersby to walk on private property in front of the building, damaging parts of the pavement,” said Kang, 69, a manager of a nearby building. “Every time I saw those tents, I got angry.”



Traffic congestion in Hannam-dong has eased since the protesters left the area. According to SEOUL TOPIS, vehicle speeds along Hannam-daero were 22 to 44 kilometers per hour (km/h) on Thursday, compared to 9 to 11 km/h a week earlier.



