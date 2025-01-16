Arrest warrant for Pres. Yoon has been executed. January. 16, 2025 08:14. .

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) completed the execution of the second arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday without any physical confrontation. Before the execution of this warrant, President Yoon's camp and the ruling party claimed that an arrest attempt would be met with an intense backlash from enraged citizens, potentially leading to civil war. They argued for "prosecution without investigation" to prevent bloodshed or unfortunate incidents resulting from physical confrontations. However, it turned out that there was no violence involved during the six hours of the actual arrest execution between the investigative authorities and presidential security personnel, nor was there any noticeable conflict among citizens.



On Wednesday morning, the CIO and police forces confronted the ruling party members and lawyers on the first perimeter line for two hours. Although pro-Yoon protesters and his opponents temporarily engaged in conflict at the time, tensions were resolved as the Presidential Security Service (PSS) stepped back. Even with the vehicle barricade set up on all three perimeter lines in the presidential residence, there were no security guards or troops from the Capital Defense Command present at the site.



Since the turn of the year, thousands of supporters and opponents of his arrest have occupied the ten-lane road in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, where the presidential residence is located. With pro-Yoon protesters lying down on the road, saying, "Over our dead body," his opponents chanted for "an immediate arrest." However, they did not cross the line, only shouting out loud in an agitated voice. This was a testament to an advanced level of civic consciousness. It was an obvious result that anyone - whether the president or his security agency - would have no choice but to accept in compliance with the criminal justice system. Even the PPP lawmakers, who recited a statement declaring that the investigation by the CIO was invalid, dispersed with little significant action taken after the first barricade was cleared.



In a pre-recorded video, President Yoon said, "To avoid unfortunate bloodshed, I have decided to comply with the summons despite this illegal investigation underway." It is only natural that even a sitting president cannot be exempt from an issued arrest warrant. After the first failed attempt to arrest him, it took 12 days to affirm this undeniable fact.



한국어