BTS hits single ‘Dynamite’ played over two billion times

Korea's pop boy band BTS has exceeded two billion streams with their hit "Dynamite" on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform.



According to BigHit Music, part of HYBE Labels, on Tuesday, the digital single "Dynamite," which was released in August 2020, surpassed 2 billion streams as of Sunday, based on Spotify's metrics. Upon its release, "Dynamite" became the first song by a Korean artist to top Spotify’s “Daily Top Songs Global” chart. Additionally, its music video surpassed 1.9 billion views on YouTube last year, the first BTS song to achieve this milestone.



The upbeat disco-pop track, featuring an infectious melody, is credited as a pivotal moment in BTS’s ascent to global stardom. With this song, BTS became the first Korean act to reach No. 1 on the main singles chart, the Billboard Hot 100, in the United States. The song was also nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the prestigious Grammy Awards.



