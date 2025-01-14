PerfittSize, AI-Driven Shoe Size Recommendation Transforming the eCommerce Ecosystem. January. 14, 2025 15:01. . PerfittSize, an AI-powered tool for personalized shoe size and fit recommendations, is set to transform the online shopping landscape. It has already proven its value by improving online sales and reducing the burden on customer service teams through automated, precise shoe size recommendations.



The long-standing challenges of online shoe shopping—size uncertainty and return hassles—may soon be a thing of the past. Perfitt, an AI-driven fit-tech startup, is tackling these issues with its innovative solution, PerfittSize. Using AI and computer vision technology, PerfittSize delivers precise size recommendations tailored to each individual customer.



(source=Perfitt)





PerfittSize helps customers make confident purchasing decisions by providing accurate shoe size recommendations. This has directly contributed to improved online shoe sales. In fact, global sports brands using PerfittSize have reported positive impacts on conversion rates in their official online stores. These brands noted that customers who used personalized shoe recommendations were more likely to complete their purchases, demonstrating the tool’s effectiveness in boosting sales.



Additionally, customer inquiries about sizing have significantly decreased. One PerfittSize client, whose customer inquiries were predominantly about sizing, reported a threefold reduction in such inquiries after implementing PerfittSize. This outcome not only enhanced customer satisfaction but also streamlined internal operations, enabling more efficient resource allocation.



In an interview, the CEO of ABC Mart, a leading retailer in Asia, discussed the features of PerfittSize available on their online store, emphasizing its role in the company’s online sales strategy.



PerfittSize’s impact goes beyond individual brands, driving change across the entire eCommerce ecosystem. Personalized recommendations eliminate the need for unnecessary staffing and reduce return rate,, fostering sustainable growth in the online shoe market.

With AI-driven solutions like PerfittSize continuously evolving, they are shaping a more efficient, customer-focused, and environmentally sustainable future for the fashion industry. For brands navigating the competitive eCommerce landscape, PerfittSize offers both a solution and a strategic advantage.



By Moon-kyoo Lee(munch@itdonga.com)