Lee Kang-in records 3rd assist of the season in Ligue 1. January. 14, 2025 08:04. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Lee Kang-in contributed to Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) victory with his third assist of the season in his first Ligue 1 match of the year.



PSG defeated Saint-Étienne 2-1 in a home match of the 2024-2025 Ligue 1 season in Paris on Monday. Starting as a right midfielder, Lee set up Ousmane Dembélé's opening goal in the 13th minute of the first half. Dembélé received Lee's pass on the flank, dribbled into the penalty area, and scored with a left-footed shot. This marked Lee's second consecutive Ligue 1 match with an assist, bringing his season tally to three assists and six goals.



This game also saw Lee complete a full match for the first time in about a month, following the UEFA Champions League group stage match against Salzburg on December 11 last year.



