NIS: N. Korean troops fighting for Russia suicide before capture. January. 14, 2025 08:03. by Jun-Il Kim jikim@donga.com.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported on Monday to the National Assembly Intelligence Committee that North Korean authorities had instructed troops deployed to Russia to commit suicide or self-detonate rather than be captured.



According to lawmakers Lee Seong-kweun of the People Power Party and Park Sun-won of the Democratic Party, who are the committee’s secretaries, the NIS said this instruction was found in notes carried by North Korean soldiers killed in battle. One soldier reportedly shouted “General Kim Jong Un” and attempted to self-detonate with a grenade to avoid capture by Ukrainian forces but was killed before doing so.



The NIS also confirmed that two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) recently captured by Ukrainian forces were among the 2,500 combatants sent by North Korea’s Reconnaissance General Bureau. These POWs testified that they were sent without any promise of pay and were only told they would be treated as heroes.



The intelligence authorities are in discussions with Ukrainian officials about securing the identities of the two POWs if they express a desire to come to South Korea. “There is no indication yet that the prisoners wish to come to South Korea,” Lee stated. “The NIS is prepared to actively negotiate with Russia and Ukraine if a defection request arises."



The NIS reported that the North Korean troops deployed to Russia have suffered approximately 300 deaths and 2,700 injuries, resulting in over 3,000 casualties so far.



