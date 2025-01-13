Pres. Yoon expected to be absent from first trial hearing. January. 13, 2025 08:29. by 최미송 기자, 이상환 기자 cms@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s camp said that he would not attend the first hearing of the impeachment trial on Tuesday due to safety concerns following the failed attempt by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and the police. The opposition parties criticized him for going back on his word and refusing to attend the impeachment hearing, with the second arrest warrant apparently approaching.



Lawyer Yoon Kab-keun issued a statement on Sunday, saying, “The CIO and the National Office of Investigation (under the National Police Agency) are making a constant, illegal attempt to execute the arrest warrant, which lacks legal validity, only increasing personal safety concerns and chances of unfortunate incidents.” The president’s lawyer claimed that these concerns should be resolved before President Yoon makes a court appearance, promising that he would willingly attend the court once safety issues are removed. President Yoon’s camp stated on Dec. 27 that he would find the right time to attend the impeachment hearing and make remarks in person. As recently as Jan. 5, his aides made it clear that President Yoon would attend the hearing at a suitable time to express his opinions.



According to relevant law, the subject of impeachment should be present on the date for pleading, but it is not a legal requirement. If the party is absent, a new date is scheduled, and if another failed appearance is made on the newly set date, the court can proceed with the hearing in the absence of the person in question as per Article 52 of the Constitutional Court Act. Neither former President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004 nor former President Park Geun-hye in 2017 showed up for their impeachment trial hearings. Consequently, the first hearing this Tuesday is likely to end after noting President Yoon's absence. Starting Thursday, the second date for pleading, impeachment grounds are expected to be investigated thoroughly.



한국어