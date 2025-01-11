Legendary pitchers Scherzer and Kershaw seek new teams. January. 11, 2025 07:31. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Time spares no one. Max Scherzer (41) and Clayton Kershaw (37), two pitchers who dominated Major League Baseball (MLB) in the 2010s, are struggling to find new teams in the free agency (FA) market. Both are Hall of Fame candidates, having won the CY Young Award three times each, but it remains uncertain which uniforms they will wear in 2025.



The primary reason is their declining performance. Scherzer, who pitched more than 200 innings for six consecutive seasons from 2013 to 2018, managed only two wins, four losses, and a 3.95 ERA in nine games in 2024 due to the aftereffects of back surgery. While a return to his current team, the Texas Rangers, seems unlikely, reports suggest that Atlanta and Toronto are showing interest in signing him.



Kershaw, the iconic left-handed pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is leaning toward staying with the team. In 2024, shoulder pain contributed to his poorest performance since his 2008 debut: two wins, two losses, and a 4.50 ERA in seven games. He was left off the World Series roster. While an agreement with the team seems likely given his franchise star status, the Dodgers currently appear focused on acquiring Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki (24), who has announced his intent to join MLB.



한국어