Young Kim appointed chair of US House's East Asia and Pacific subcommittee. January. 11, 2025 07:31. by Jeong-Soo Hong hong@donga.com.

Young Kim, a three-term Korean American member of the U.S. House of Representatives, was appointed chair of the East Asia and Pacific subcommittee under the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday (local time).



"Representative Kim is a tireless advocate for strengthening America's presence in the Chinese Communist Party's backyard and showcasing American leadership globally," Brian Mast, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, announced Kim's appointment. "The East Asia and Pacific region is not only the most significant geopolitical competition zone for the U.S. but also home to some of our strongest allies and partners," Kim said in a statement. She emphasized plans to promote human rights and strengthen free trade through bipartisan efforts.



Kim, a Republican representative, successfully secured her third term in the House last year. She previously chaired the Indo-Pacific subcommittee under the Foreign Affairs Committee. Born in Incheon, South Korea, Kim immigrated to the U.S. with her family in 1975. She served as an aide to former Representative Ed Royce, a pro-Korea Republican, for 21 years, gaining extensive experience in Asia-related policies before being elected to the House of Representatives in 2020.



한국어