Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ to premiere in Korea next month. January. 11, 2025 07:30. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Korea’s legendary director Bong Joon-ho’s first new film in six years since his Academy Award-winning Parasite (2019), 'Mickey 17,' will have its world premiere in Korea on February 28.



Warner Bros. Korea announced on Friday that Mickey 17, Bong’s Hollywood film, will first screen in Korea on February 28. It also stated that Robert Pattinson, who plays the protagonist Mickey, is scheduled to visit Korea on January 20. The global release date for 'Mickey 17' is set for March 7.



‘Mickey 17’ marks Bong’s first film since Parasite, which won the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film awards at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020. Based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 science fiction novel 'Mickey 7,' the movie tells the story of a cloned human named Mickey sent to pioneer an icy extraterrestrial planet.



The cast is equally impressive. Robert Pattinson, a global star known for the 'Twilight' series and later for Tenet and The Batman, plays the lead role. Korean-American actor Steven Yeun, who won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in 2024 for the Netflix series Beef, and Mark Ruffalo, beloved for his portrayal of Hulk in the Avengers series, also star in the film.



American pop culture media outlet Variety described it as Bong's new sci-fi thriller film and named it one of the most anticipated releases of the first half of the year, alongside Captain America: Brave New World and Avatar: Fire and Ash.



