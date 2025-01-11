‘Investigation of Yoon must uphold national dignity,’ says security service chief. January. 11, 2025 07:30. .

President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently staging a prolonged sit-in at his official residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, to evade the execution of an arrest warrant issued by the High-ranking Officials’ Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), has launched a full-scale public relations campaign through his defense team and supporters. He appears to be galvanizing his conservative base by questioning the legitimacy of martial law and portraying the arrest warrant as unjust, relying on public opinion within the conservative camp to counter impeachment efforts.



On Friday, President Yoon’s defense team issued a statement claiming, “The illegal arrest of a sitting president constitutes an internal rebellion that threatens to dismantle the constitutional order.” During a press conference with foreign journalists the day before, the defense team suggested that any physical confrontation between the CIO and the Presidential Security Service would be the fault of the CIO. “Deploying armored vehicles and helicopters to arrest a sitting president for show could spark a civil war,” he warned. On the same day, Park Jong-joon, head of the Presidential Security Service, resigned and appeared at a police station, denouncing the investigative agencies. “I hope the investigation of the president is conducted in a manner befitting the nation's dignity,” he said, adding that the current arrest methods and procedures were inappropriate.



However, as the head of the Court Administration Office pointed out in the National Assembly, “All citizens must comply with a legally issued warrant.” The notion of exempting a sitting president from the rule of law contradicts the principles of national dignity. Furthermore, to prevent the feared physical confrontation outside the presidential residence from escalating into violence, President Yoon’s only viable option is to present himself for investigation voluntarily.



The defense team has also worked to justify the imposition of martial law. They argue it is an “emergency right and a legitimate exercise of authority,” with some claiming it was “not a failed martial law, but one that was peacefully designed.” However, evidence from prosecution investigations has revealed President Yoon’s inflammatory comments during the night of martial law, such as, “even if we have to shoot” and “even if we have to break the door with an axe.” Describing this as “peaceful martial law” appears to be nothing more than a feeble attempt to rationalize the situation, further damaging Yoon’s credibility.



Next Monday, the National Human Rights Commission will add its voice to the debate, submitting a recommendation to guarantee the right to defense in President Yoon’s impeachment and criminal trials. The ruling People Power Party’s representatives on the commission included arguments such as “Martial law is the president’s exclusive authority” and “No one was harmed during martial law.” The recommendation also urged leniency, including extending the 180-day impeachment trial period and conducting investigations and trials without detention. How can such arguments favoring martial law and those responsible for its implementation be presented as official recommendations from an organization dedicated to human rights? These proposals risk being as internationally embarrassing as the archaic declaration of martial law itself. It is time to abandon this misguided agenda and put an end to this farcical victim narrative.



한국어