Sleeping Bottle, a Melatonin-Free Sleep Beverage, Gains Popularity Amid Concerns About Melatonin Side Effects. January. 10, 2025 16:39. (munch@itdonga.com). Melatonin, often referred to as the "sleep hormone," is naturally produced by the body and plays a crucial role in regulating sleep cycles. Its production peaks at night after exposure to sunlight during the day; however, factors such as age, gender, season, and health conditions can influence its levels. Synthetic melatonin supplements have become widely available to address sleep disorders.



In the United States, melatonin is classified as a dietary supplement, making it accessible in pharmacies and online platforms without a prescription. This ease of access contrasts with stricter regulations in other countries, where a doctor’s prescription is required. However, recent concerns about the side effects and misuse of melatonin have sparked a debate over its widespread availability.



In contrast to prescription medications, dietary supplements such as melatonin face less stringent regulation from authorities. Research has identified inconsistencies between the stated and actual melatonin amounts in various products, combined with widespread consumer confusion regarding proper dosages and usage. These factors lead to a variety of side effects, which may include headaches, daytime sleepiness, nausea, fatigue, and even nightmares.



With growing awareness of these risks, U.S. consumers are increasingly opting for natural sleep products that do not contain melatonin. One such option is Sleeping Bottle, a completely natural sleep drink created by the South Korean company Musca Co., Ltd. This beverage is made with ingredients like Ecklonia cava extract, Siberian ginseng, and tart cherries, promoting restful sleep without concerns about side effects or dependency. Celebrated for its patented technology that enhances sleep quality, Sleeping Bottle is suitable for individuals of all ages and can be taken regularly to help restore healthy sleep patterns. In addition to its natural composition, Sleeping Bottle caters to contemporary consumer preferences: it is sugar-free, low in calories, vegan-certified, and targets those pursuing healthier lifestyle choices.



Dr. Michael Grandner, director of the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, highlights the limitations of melatonin as a sleep aid. "Insomnia, particularly chronic insomnia, cannot be resolved with melatonin alone," he explains. Melatonin supplements, especially those with inconsistent safety standards, should not be considered a convenient solution for sleep problems. Addressing sleep disturbances requires establishing proper sleep routines and maintaining a balanced lifestyle. Natural products offer a healthier and more sustainable choice when supplementation is necessary.



As concerns over synthetic melatonin persist, natural sleep aids like Sleeping Bottle offer a promising alternative for individuals seeking a safe and effective way to improve their sleep quality. By combining innovative technology with natural ingredients, these products exemplify a new direction in the sleep health market, addressing consumer demand for safe, sustainable solutions.



Muska is a company selected for the 2024 K-Startup Center (KSC) Program, hosted by 'the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea' and KISED(Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development and organized) and operated by SCCEI(Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation).



By Moon-kyoo Lee(munch@itdonga.com)