BBIA X devut.ai Launch Their First Brand Collaboration, the 'BBIA AI Edition' Filter. January. 10, 2025 16:34. . dob Studio, Inc. (Co-CEOs Youngjune Kwon and Johnny Byungjoon Min) announced the release of the 'BBIA AI Edition' makeup filter, a collaboration with BBIA Co., Ltd. (CEO Kwangchoon Park) that lets users try out virtual makeup experiences.



This collaboration celebrates the official global launch of dob Studio's devut.ai 2.0, and offers a glimpse into the future of both K-Beauty and AI virtual experiences.



The newly launched BBIA AI Edition makeup filter is available for all users of the devut.ai app, which is developed and operated by dob Studio. The devut.ai app uses AI technology to transform videos or photos into users’ desired styles, allowing them to effortlessly express their own individuality.



In particular, dob Studio has been invited to the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2025 (1BFS 2025), a global festival for influencers to be held in Dubai. The company plans to showcase the variety of style filters available through devut.ai, including the aforementioned makeup filter, through live device demonstrations. This could be an important opportunity to demonstrate the possible synergy between K-Beauty, which has conceived a number of products and brands that are beloved worldwide, and AI technology.



Through this collaboration, dob Studio and BBIA aim to explore K-Beauty’s market potential in the Middle East, and provide new experiences to local Middle Eastern consumers using devut.ai’s filter production technology.



Meanwhile, dob Studio has been causing quite a stir at CES 2025, held from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas, where it unveiled its innovative AI styling service, devut.ai v2.0. This service effects AI style transformations on videos and photos, setting itself apart from existing generative AI services by employing high-quality conversion technology to deliver an experience that reaches a whole new level.



devut.ai’s core technologies and features include: ▲ High-quality style transformations ▲ User-friendly services ▲ Fast and cost-effective processing ▲ Unique proprietary solutions ▲ Technological capabilities proven in real-world situations.

Johnny Byungjoon Min, CEO of dob Studio, the developer and operator of devut.ai, stated, “devut.ai focuses on making AI technology accessible to everyone… Through this collaboration with BBIA, we look forward to showcasing devut.ai’s innovative capabilities on the global stage, and anticipate further opportunities to collaborate with partners across a number of different industries.”



This collaboration between dob Studio and BBIA is expected to play a significant role in offering new beauty experiences through the fusion of K-beauty and AI technology, while further expanding the global influence of K-beauty.



<1 Billion Followers Summit / (Source: 1 Billion Followers Summit>





<Introduction of Johnny Byungjoon Min, CEO of dob Studio, listed in the 1BIFS speakers’ directory / (Source: 1 Billion Followers Summit>





<Introductory image for devut.ai from dob Studio / Source: dob Studio>





By Moon-kyoo Lee(munch@itdonga.com)