Seo Geon-chang signs free-agent deal with Kia. January. 10, 2025 08:44.

Veteran infielder Seo Geon-chang has signed a free-agent deal with the defending Korean Series champion Kia Tigers. On Thursday, the Tigers announced the agreement, which includes a one-year contract with a vesting option for a second season. Seo’s deal is worth up to 500 million won, comprising a 100 million won down payment, an annual salary of 240 million won over two years, and an additional 160 million won in incentives. The contract for 2026 will automatically renew if Seo meets the performance conditions.



Seo, who debuted in the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League in 2008 as a practice squad player for the LG Twins, reached MVP status in 2014 by becoming the first player in KBO history to surpass 200 runs in a single season (201 runs) when he was playing for Nexen (current Kiwoom). His record stood for a decade before being broken by Lotte Giants’ Reyes in 2024.



Ahead of the 2024 season, Seo requested to be released from the LG Twins and joined the Tigers, his hometown team in Gwangju. He made a strong impression, appearing in 94 games with a batting average of .310 (203 at-bats, 63 runs), one homer, 26 RBIs, and 40 scores. Seo was instrumental in the Tigers’ Korean Series victory and expressed his excitement about continuing with the team. “I am happy to be back with my hometown team and feel a sense of responsibility as a veteran. I will try my best to work with young players to lift the championship trophy in Gwangju once again this year,” Seo said. The Tigers added that they plan to use Seo in various positions in the 2025 season, which was a key factor in securing the free agent deal.



In another free agent signing on Thursday, the Hanwha Eagles secured infielder Ha Ju-suk on a one-year deal worth 110 million won, including a 90 million won annual salary and 20 million won in incentives. Ha shared a heartfelt message to fans, posting a photo with a placard that read, “To my fans, I am always sorry, and thank you.”



With Seo and Ha signing their deals, only three free agents remain unsigned: pitcher Lee Yong-chan and outfielder Kim Seong-wook, both of whom played for the NC Dinos last season, and Moon Sung-hyun, a pitcher for the Kiwoom Heroes.



