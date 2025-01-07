PSG secures third consecutive Super Cup win. January. 07, 2025 08:02. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Football star Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain, born in 2001 and symbolically linked to the "Year of the Snake," brought home a victory for his fans in the first tournament of the Year of the Snake. Lee claimed his fourth championship trophy as a PSG player.



PSG triumphed over AS Monaco with a dramatic last-minute goal by Ousmane Dembélé in stoppage time, securing a 1-0 victory in the Trophée des Champions held in Doha, Qatar, on Monday. This marked PSG’s third consecutive title in the competition and extended their record for the most wins in the tournament to 13. Known as the French Super Cup, the match pits the winners of the previous season's Ligue 1 and Coupe de France in a single-match showdown. Since PSG claimed both Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France last season, Ligue 1 runners-up AS Monaco earned a spot in the competition.



Starting as a right-wing forward, Lee Kang-in played 67 minutes before being substituted. According to football statistics outlet Sofascore, Lee delivered four key passes and recorded an 83% pass success rate. While he did not register a goal or assist, his active movement was crucial in PSG's attacking transitions.



Since joining PSG in July 2023, Lee has celebrated four championships. In his debut 2023-2024 season, he scored five goals and provided five assists in 36 appearances, contributing to PSG’s domestic treble. Lee's first title came in January 2024, when he scored the opening and decisive goal in the third minute against Toulouse during the Trophée des Champions, earning MVP honors. He later added Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles to his résumé.



Lee has already surpassed last season's scoring tally this season, netting six goals and providing two assists in 24 matches. PSG manager Luis Enrique praised Lee before the Trophée des Champions, saying, "Lee Kang-in is a versatile player with great growth potential." As of Monday, PSG leads Ligue 1 and has advanced to the Coupe de France Round of 32, again aiming for multiple trophies.



On the international stage, Lee is expected to play a key role for South Korea this year. Under coach Hong Myung-bo, he started all six matches in the AFC Third Round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. South Korea, currently topping Group B, will continue their qualifiers with a home match against Oman on March 20. Although Lee has yet to score in the third round, he netted three goals in four matches during the second round, showcasing his offensive prowess for the national team.



한국어