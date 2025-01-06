‘It feels like we need conscience and action,’ says Lee Jung-jae. January. 06, 2025 08:03. by 이호재 hoho@donga.com.

"Don't you think society today needs someone like Gi-hun and his 'conscience'? Someone who doesn't run away, doesn't avoid things, but takes action."



Actor Lee Jung-jae, who reprised his role as the protagonist Gi-hun in Squid Game Season 2, shared this thought during an interview on Friday at a café in Jongno-gu, Seoul. His words seemed to suggest that a naive yet well-meaning character like Gi-hun is necessary in Korean society.



"Maintaining one's conscience might seem easy, but making such choices in difficult situations is not simple. Hiding the truth may allow you to evade or avoid the situation, but the world still needs people like Gi-hun, even with his frustrating aspects,” Lee said.



Meeting the domestic press for the first time since the release of Squid Game Season 2 on Dec 26 last year, Lee exuded a bright and cheerful vibe reminiscent of Gi-hun from Season 1. It was as if he had momentarily put down the heavy burden of Gi-hun's somber expressions from Season 2.



When asked about the mixed reviews of Season 2, he responded, "It feels like I'm getting a midterm evaluation, so that's a relief, in a way. I have no desire to make excuses for the audience's reactions or to persuade them about the show's intent. I believe many doubts will naturally be resolved when Season Three is released."



However, he was more forthcoming in addressing comments about the tonal difference in his performance between Seasons 1 and 2. Lee explained, "I developed Gi-hun in Season 2 based on the 'red-haired' Gi-hun shown at the end of Season One. After the games ended, Gi-hun had already become a completely different person."



Having debuted in 1993, Lee Jung-jae is now in his 32nd year as an actor. When asked if he had any message for viewers, he said with a laugh, "Please watch Season 2. I sincerely ask this of you!"



