Local airports put safety on the back burner

The Muan Airport disaster, which claimed 179 lives, has highlighted the fragile safety systems of local airports. Many, including Muan Airport, lack adequate safety management equipment and personnel. Concerns are growing that similar accidents could occur due to low passenger volumes and declining operational capacity. Despite these shortcomings, some airports are pursuing international upgrades, underscoring the urgent need for a comprehensive inspection of facilities and operational standards at local airports.



The localizer, an antenna aiding aircraft landings, is under scrutiny for its role in the disaster. Ideally designed to minimize impact, Muan Airport's localizer was installed on a 2m-high mound of solid concrete. At least four other airports, including Yeosu, Gwangju, Cheongju, and Pohang-Gyeongju, have similar hazardous structures. Although the government has initiated a comprehensive investigation, the response is criticized as delayed.



Operational conditions are equally concerning. Among the 15 airports nationwide, only four—Incheon, Jeju, Gimhae, and Gimpo—are financially stable, with the rest operating at chronic deficits. In 2023, eight airports recorded fewer than 300,000 annual users. Budget constraints have led to insufficient safety measures; for instance, Muan Airport had only one bird control officer on duty during the accident and lacked appropriate equipment. Yangyang Airport, meanwhile, operates without control radar to monitor aircraft.



This safety crisis stems from the proliferation of poorly conceived local airports. As user numbers dwindled, financial losses mounted, leading to a deterioration in safety infrastructure. Compounding this issue, nine low-cost carriers (LCCs) were licensed indiscriminately, fostering cutthroat competition and insolvency.



Despite these challenges, small airports such as Sacheon and Wonju, with only 100,000 annual passengers, are pursuing international airport upgrades. Additionally, eight new local airports are either confirmed or are being negotiated. This underscores the urgent need to reassess the economic and safety feasibility of existing and proposed airports. Moreover, a comprehensive review of LCC operations is essential to prevent a repeat of the Muan disaster.



