Pres. Yoon sends letter to his supporters

A letter from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to his fervent supporters gathered outside his residence has sparked widespread controversy as authorities prepare to execute an arrest warrant against him. Opposition lawmakers have condemned the president’s actions, labeling them an “effective far-right mobilization order” and calling for additional charges of sedition.



A presidential aide confirmed on Thursday that Yoon had written the letter, which was read aloud to protesters the previous evening. President Yoon told his supporters in the letter, “I am watching your efforts through real-time YouTube broadcasts.” The aide explained that Yoon had been monitoring the situation outside his residence through multiple channels.



The scene outside the presidential residence saw over 40 far-right YouTube channels livestreaming as the letter was delivered. Encouraged by the president’s message, protesters reportedly declared, “It’s time for patriotic citizens to respond,” and called for overnight vigilance to protect the residence from what they referred to as “arrest teams.”



President Yoon has maintained close ties with far-right YouTubers since his inauguration, inviting them to his swearing-in ceremony and using their platforms to address national policy issues. These groups have recently pushed claims of election fraud over the general elections this year and urged Yoon to declare martial law in response.



The opposition has expressed concern that Yoon’s messaging could incite violent clashes during the execution of the arrest warrant. "This is a warning signal that could escalate into an extreme situation," said Park Sung-joon, the senior deputy floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea.



