Striker Viktor Gyökeres tops global scoring chart. January. 03, 2025 07:54. by 김정훈기자 hun@donga.com.

Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres has emerged as the world's leading goal scorer for 2024, surpassing even Manchester City’s goal-scoring phenomenon, Erling Haaland. Playing for Sporting CP in Portugal’s Primeira Liga—outside of Europe’s top five leagues—Gyökeres may not yet be a household name, but his incredible record has placed him among the elite in global soccer.



"Gyökeres has established himself as the world's leading marksman, scoring 62 goals in 63 appearances last year," FIFA revealed on Thursday in its 2024 global soccer statistics. Gyökeres netted 52 goals in 56 appearances for Sporting CP and an additional 10 goals in seven international matches for Sweden. This remarkable feat puts him ahead of Haaland, who scored 49 goals during the same period.



Gyökeres' performance is historic. Only three players in the 21st century have scored more goals in a single year: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Robert Lewandowski. Messi holds the record with 91 goals in 2012, including 79 goals for Barcelona and 12 for Argentina. Ronaldo followed in 2013 and Lewandowski in 2021, both scoring 69 goals.



Gyökeres’ prolific scoring has attracted the attention of clubs in Europe’s top leagues. Sporting CP has reportedly set a minimum buyout clause of €100 million for the striker, with major clubs, including Manchester United, rumored to be interested in securing his services for next season.



한국어