Putin makes no mention of Ukraine war in New Year’s address. January. 02, 2025 07:49. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Russian President Vladimir Putin omitted any mention of the Ukraine War in his New Year’s address for 2025, marking the first time since the February 2022 invasion.



Observers suggest this omission reflects Putin’s confidence in his long-term rule and his aim to highlight stability in Russian society despite the ongoing conflict. In line with this message, Russia achieved significant territorial gains in Ukraine last year, occupying approximately 4,000 km²—seven times the area seized in 2023.



In his New Year’s address broadcast on major state channels at midnight on Wednesday, President Putin stated, “I am confident that everything will be fine. We will continue to move forward.” However, he did not mention the term “special military operation,” which Russia uses to refer to the Ukraine war, now approaching its third anniversary on Feb. 24.



“The thoughts and hopes of millions of people across Russia, their families, and friends, are with our soldiers and commanders,” President Putin said. He praised the soldiers on the battlefield as “true heroes” defending Russia and protecting peace and security. These remarks are interpreted as indirectly encouraging the soldiers participating in the war, without directly mentioning it.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, facing Russia's relentless offensive, reaffirmed his determination to fight in a speech to the nation on the same day. "We will do everything to stop Russia's invasion and end the war,” Putin said. “Only when we are strong can we be respected on the battlefield and at the negotiating table, and our demands can be accepted."



“There is no doubt that the new U.S. president has the will and ability to make peace and end Putin’s aggression,” the Ukrainian president added. This statement is seen as an appeal for continued U.S. support, given that President-elect Donald Trump, who assumes office on the 20th, has expressed skepticism about aiding Ukraine.



