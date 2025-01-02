Warnings issued 10 days before plane crash at Muan Airport. January. 02, 2025 07:49. by 무안=최원영 기자, 무안=조승연 기자 o0@donga.com.

It has been confirmed that concerns and warnings regarding bird strikes were already brought up at Muan Airport’s bird strike prevention committee ten days before the Jeju Air flight crash at the airport. During the meeting last year, aviation experts reportedly pointed out that the airport had fewer workers and devices to handle more bird strikes compared to the previous year. It has also been revealed that Jeju Air was supposed to attend the meeting but was absent. Critics argue that the accident could have been prevented if the prior warnings had been addressed in a timely manner.



According to a document on results of the bird strike prevention committee meetings at Muan Airport for the second half of 2024 obtained by The Dong-A Ilbo on Wednesday, the committee gathered at an airport office to discuss concerns about bird strikes on Dec. 19 last year. A participant asked how effective it would be to control birds frequently witnessed on the premises. In response, bird control personnel at a subsidiary of the Korea Airports Corporation answered that despite the agency’s concerted bird control efforts, it struggled to control the whole airport area, both inside and outside, because of lacking human resources and vehicles, adding that the loudspeakers used for bird deterrence on beaches and nearby were available within a limited sound range.



A considerable decrease in bird control performance was also mentioned at the meeting. Another attendee reported that bird capture and dispersal performance decreased by around 14.4 percent (1,344 birds) on a year-on-year basis, from 9,335 to 7,991 birds last year. Also, a shortage of personnel and vehicles for these activities was reportedly noted during the meeting.



With six migratory bird habitats near Muan Airport, it is highly likely to suffer bird strikes. To prevent such risk at the airport, the bird strike prevention committee was set up to promote discussion among wildlife management experts and representatives from airlines and other relevant organizations. The airport presides over two committee gatherings a year with its members present, including airlines; however, Jeju Air was reported absent from both meetings last year.



