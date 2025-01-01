Lydia Ko awarded New Zealand’s highest civilian honor. January. 01, 2025 07:58. by 김정훈 hun@donga.com.

Lydia Ko, a New Zealand golfer of Korean descent, has had a stellar year, including winning a gold medal in the women's golf event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She was awarded New Zealand's highest civilian honor, becoming the country's youngest recipient.



“Hall of Famer Lydia Ko has been made a Dame in the New Year’s honors list in New Zealand for her services to golf. A damehood is the female equivalent of a knighthood, and she became Dame Lydia Ko after receiving one of New Zealand’s highest civil honors,” The Associated Press reported on Monday. Previously, Sophie Pascoe (swimming) and Naomi James (yachting) held the record as the youngest ever to be given the title, both at the age of 29. Outside New Zealand citizenship, British yachtswoman Ellen MacArthur received the honor at 28. “I never imagined as a child that I would receive such an honor," Lydia Ko said. "Those opportunities don’t come to everyone, and having this amazing opportunity makes me very proud.”



Lydia Ko had a spectacular 2024 season. She claimed the gold medal in the women’s golf event at the Paris Olympics in August and became the youngest inductee into the LPGA Hall of Fame. Competing in 20 tournaments, she secured three additional victories, bringing her LPGA Tour career total to 22 wins. In January, she kicked off the year by winning the LPGA Tour opener, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. In August, She lifted the trophy at the AIG Women’s Open, the season's final major, and triumphed at the Kroger Queen City Championship in September. Lydia Ko, who has won three of the LPGA Tour’s five major championships—the Evian Championship (2015), the ANA Inspiration (2016, now known as the Chevron Championship), and the AIG Women’s Open—can achieve a career Grand Slam (winning four or more majors) with a victory at either the U.S. Women’s Open or the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.



