Mourners visit memorial altar for Muan Airport victims. January. 01, 2025 07:58. by 무안=이수연, 이채완 lotus@donga.com.

Mourners continued to visit a joint memorial altar for the victims of the flight at Muan Airport, now on its second day. Volunteers also visited the sites to assist bereaved families.



On Tuesday, three days after the tragedy, a joint memorial altar at Muan Sports Park in South Jeolla Province saw crowds starting as early as 7:30 a.m. despite the park's official opening at 9 a.m. “Looking at the memorial tablets, there were names with the same syllables as those of my family members,” said Min Jeong-won (38), who drove an hour from Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province. “It’s so sad that this happened when the family must have gone abroad to enjoy the holidays.”



“I took a vacation from work to come,” said Kim Un-yeong (48), who came from Mokpo with his wife and three-year-old daughter. “It’s heartbreaking to see that there are young victims.” In front of the joint memorial altar, wreaths of condolence from Korea and overseas were lined up, with messages arriving from the U.S., Canada, China, and other countries.



