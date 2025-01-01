An arrest warrant issued for President Yoon. January. 01, 2025 07:57. by 송유근, 구민기 big@donga.com.

The court issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday against President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is suspected of leading the rebellion following the declaration of martial law on Tuesday. This is the first time in constitutional history that an arrest warrant has been issued for a sitting president. Yoon’s legal team called the warrant “illegal and an invalid.”



“It was confirmed that an arrest and search warrant against President Yoon was issued this morning,” said the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Office, the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police, and the Investigation Headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense. “The suspect did not respond to the request of the investigative agency without any justifiable reason, and there is significant reason to suspect that he has committed a crime,” explained Lee Soon-hyung, chief judge in charge of warrants at the Seoul Western District Court. Legal experts view that the court acknowledged the Corruption Investigation Office's right to investigate treason crimes, a controversial topic. Execution of the arrest warrant is expected to take place on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, which are public holidays, instead of weekdays, considering possible conflict with the Presidential Security Service. The deadline for the arrest warrant is next Monday.



If the Corruption Investigation Office succeeds in securing President Yoon, it plans to hold the investigation at its head office building in the Gwacheon Government Complex and imprison Yoon in the Seoul Detention Center. According to the Criminal Procedure Act, an arrest warrant must be issued within 48 hours from the time of request for the arrested suspect, who is released if a warrant is not requested.



“It is unbelievable and difficult to accept that a warrant was issued by an organization without authority,” said President Yoon's attorney, Yoon Gap-geun (former Daegu High Prosecutors' Office chief). “The court’s decision is regrettable.”



President Yoon's legal team plans to file an application with the Constitutional Court to adjudicate the authority dispute and suspend the arrest warrant. Meanwhile, citizens lined up to pay tribute at the ‘Jeju Airplane Accident Victims Joint Memorial Hall’ set up in front of the court's main gate. A memorial tablet titled ‘Jeju Air Passenger Plane Accident Victims’ was placed among flowers. Citizens, most of whom were dressed in black, laid down chrysanthemums one by one and paid silent tribute.



