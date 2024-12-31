Female star golfers join year-end donation relay. December. 31, 2024 08:02. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Female star golfers have participated in a year-end donation campaign to support hospitals.



Hwang Yu-min (21) announced on Monday her donation of 12 million won to the Lotte Medical Foundation Bobath Children's Rehabilitation Center. “I hope children in need of rehabilitation treatment can receive care in a better environment,” she said. Hwang claimed the popularity award in the 2024 Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Tour.





Jeon Ye-seong (23), a three-time runner-up this season, also contributed. As a public relations ambassador for Soonchunhyang University Hospital since July, she pledged to donate 10,000 won for every birdie she made. Jeon recorded 306 birdies during the 2024 season and, with the help of her sponsors and fan clubs, delivered 12.44 million won to the hospital on Christmas Eve.



Ma Da-som (25), tied for the most wins this season, visited Seoul Asan Medical Center and donated 10 million won to support children with cancer.



Additionally, Kim Young-chan, chairman of Golfzon Newdin Holdings, continued his family’s tradition of community giving by donating approximately 46 million won to the Seoul Yeontan Bank under the Social Welfare Foundation Table Community. The funds were raised through the "Neighbor Love Birdie Fund," which collects contributions based on birdies, high scores, and age achievements during golf rounds throughout the year.

