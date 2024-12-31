5G networks show 9.2% increased download speed. December. 31, 2024 08:01. by 한종호 기자 hjh@donga.com.

This year, the 5th generation (5G) download speed of the three domestic mobile carriers improved by 9.2% year-on-year. SK Telecom ranked first nationwide in download transmission speed, while KT excelled in metropolitan areas, and LG U+ led in specific cities within the metropolitan area.



On Monday, the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National Information Society Agency announced the 2024 Communication Quality Evaluation Results. According to the survey, the average 5G download speed across the three carriers was 1,025.52 Mbps, up from 939.14 Mbps last year. By carrier, SK Telecom achieved 1,064.54 Mbps, KT 1,055.75 Mbps, and LG U+ 956.26 Mbps.



In large cities, KT surpassed SK Telecom with an average 5G download speed of 1,152.75 Mbps, compared to SK Telecom’s 1,151.26 Mbps. In the metropolitan area, LG U+ recorded the fastest speed, leading in Incheon with 1,284.32 Mbps. However, there were notable differences by region, with 5G speeds in large cities (1,121.54 Mbps) and medium and small cities (1,101.53 Mbps) significantly higher than in rural areas (645.70 Mbps).



“As the quality gap in rural areas has been confirmed, continued investment by telecommunications companies is necessary in the future,” said Lee Do-gyu, an officer at the Science and ICT Ministry's Policy Bureau.



한국어