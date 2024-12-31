Looking back in 2024. December. 31, 2024 08:00. .

The year 2024 turned out to be a year where no major event was resolved. The Russian-Ukrainian war still rages. The Gaza War ended in a one-sided battle, but Israel is still attacking Syria and Yemen. The Taiwan crisis continues to stall while China continues to unveil new weapons.



It is unlikely that the Russian-Ukrainian War or the Gaza War will last beyond 2025, but it is not likely that they will end soon. Looking back at 1925, the world economy was staggering. The great powers were promoting economic blocs. Mussolini and Stalin had already taken power, with Hitler rising to claim power. The arms race that was slowly starting was heading towards a world war that would take place 14 years later.



Although the situation differs from 100 years ago, some aspects are quite similar. Are we capable of making wise choices based on past experiences? We will know the answer within the next year, or even in five or 10 years. The sooner we know the answer, the closer we will be to crisis.



Why do humans go to war? Everyone wants a better life and a happier future. No one says that it is right to kill others and reduce civilization to ashes for our happiness. However, such behavior is often tolerated. Scholars perplexed by this change of mind have speculated about reasons such as a mad dictator, famine, catastrophic disaster, or fanaticism.



Can the starving and the sick be capable of starting a war? Dead ends and despair can be the cause of crime, but they cannot be the cause of war. Most wars of aggression take place when people strive, when they are full of strength, when a new world and wealth are at hand, which they believe they can achieve, and when they believe compromise is loss and desire is justice. We hope that in 2025, we can make different choices from what we had done 100 years ago.



한국어