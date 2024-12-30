IDUNN: "Moisturizing Cream Gains Global Attention for K-Beauty". December. 30, 2024 13:37. (racingcar@itdonga.com). Wellmade Korea’s cosmetics brand IDUNN is expanding into the international market, building on the success of its popular moisturizing cream in Korea.



IDUNN takes its name from the goddess of youth in Norse mythology, who provides youthfulness to the gods with the help of apples from her golden tree. The brand’s flagship product, Waterdrop Hydro Cream, is an all-in-one cosmetic that can also be used as a hair pack, sleeping mask, exfoliator, foot cream, lip care, and a body cream. The second version of Waterdrop Hydro Cream became a top seller in the large-capacity moisturizer market.



Alongside Waterdrop Hydro Cream, IDUNN engages in experiential marketing, allowing its consumers to try the product for a week with a full refund guaranteed if it doesn’t suit their skin. Despite this offer, the return rate has been nearly zero. IDUNN also takes advantage of the fact that popular celebrities genuinely used its products, rather than merely endorsing them in promotional images, which has further boosted the brand’s credibility and popularity.



IDUNN Waterdrop Hydro Cream / Source: Wellmade KOREA





Since Waterdrop Hydro Cream launched in 2011, IDUNN has continued to improve the product. In 2013, it was certified as a functional cosmetic for wrinkle improvements. By 2021, it had evolved into a dual-functional product offering both wrinkle improvements and whitening effects. The latest version uses safe, green-grade ingredients that are certified by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) and features dual-layer packaging for improved storage and convenience.



Waterdrop Hydro Cream gained immense popularity through IDUNN’s official online store, as well as being sold in specialty Korean shopping malls, and social commerce platforms. With daily sales exceeding 10,000 units, it became the top-selling moisturizer in the basic skincare category. Building on this success, IDUNN is now venturing into the international market.



"After having gained an immense amount of love as a year-round staple moisturizer in Korea, we will continue improving the product’s benefits as we expand to the global stage, delivering youthful skin care solutions to consumers in countries around the world," said IDUNN.



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)