Hanamoa: "Ginger-Based Natural Cosmetics 'Ginger6' Receive Praise Overseas". December. 30, 2024 11:27. The definition of a "good product" is evolving. Today, a product must go beyond functionality, performance, price, or a brand name, to also consider its environmental and health impacts in order to be regarded as "good."



The beauty industry is no exception. Recently, the trend has shifted towards "vegan" cosmetics that exclude animal-derived or genetically modified ingredients, made using only natural plant-based materials.



However, simply using natural ingredients doesn’t guarantee success; cosmetics must also deliver reliable functionalities.



Hanamoa (Co-CEOs Yoon-jeong Choi and Eil-sup Yoon) launched the ginger-based cosmetics brand "Ginger6" to address these concerns. By maximizing the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties of ginger, while minimizing its distinctive odor, they have developed a unique line of cosmetics. To delve deeper into Ginger6, which has received even more acclaim overseas than it has domestically, we spoke with Eil-sup Yoon, Vice President of Hanamoa.



Turning Ginger into Cosmetics: A Shift in Perspective

Vice President Yoon once worked in the marketing field for global companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Hershey. As he neared retirement, he recalled overcoming health issues in the winter with ginger tea. After researching the benefits of ginger, he discovered patented technologies that could be used to apply ginger to cosmetics, ultimately acquiring them for his product development.



The development of ginger-based cosmetics began in earnest through Hanamoa, which was founded by Yoon-jeong Choi in 2018. Yoon joined the company in 2019, and the Ginger6 brand, which focuses on vegan cosmetics, was officially launched in January 2020.



The Ginger6 brand aims to be the world’s only ginger water-based cosmetics line / Source: Hanamoa





Ginger, which is widely recognized as a "superfood" and is commonly used in herbal medicine, is known for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties.



A Ginger Cosmetics Manufacturing Method Inspired by Traditional Red Ginseng Production

While previous attempts to incorporate ginger into skincare have been faced with challenges due to its strong aroma, Hanamoa drew inspiration from traditional Korean red ginseng manufacturing methods. Using 100% domestically grown ginger from Andong, they refined a process that involved steaming and drying the ginger six times, to eliminate the unpleasant odors while enhancing its efficacy.



The process of making ginger water, a core ingredient in Ginger6 products / Source: Hanamoa





This method increased the concentration of 6-shogaol, which has skin-brightening and antioxidant properties, while reducing 6-gingerol, which causes the sensation of spiciness. The process mirrors how the active ingredient saponin is increased in red ginseng during its manufacturing.

The resulting ginger water became the foundational ingredient in Ginger6 products, replacing the distilled water that constitutes more than 70% of most cosmetics.



Certified Efficacy and the Birth of Vegan Cosmetics

In 2021, Hanamoa tested the efficacy of its ginger water through the Korean Dermatological Research Institute. The results showed that the ginger water inhibited melanin production by 25.88% and increased the pro-collagen production by 48.1%, making it an effective supplement for skin brightening and elasticity enhancements.



Ginger6 uses EWG Grade 1 ingredients and has earned certification from the Vegan Society / Source: Hanamoa





Recognizing the global trend toward the use of natural cosmetics, Ginger6 obtained certification from the Vegan Society in the UK and uses only EWG (Environmental Working Group) Grade 1 ingredients, ensuring minimal levels of toxicity.



Recognition at the International Beauty Awards: "An Encouraging Achievement"

Ginger6's flagship product is the Like White Blossom Essence Toner, which contains 86% of the brand’s patented ginger water. The toner is enriched with hyaluronic acid for hydration, as well as niacinamide for brightening, adenosine for wrinkle improvement, and a Peptide 11 Complex to boost the skin’s elasticity.

Another key product is the Active Water Cream, which also offers brightening and wrinkle improvement benefits. This cream was nominated in the skincare category of the 2023 Dutch Beauty Awards, representing a significant milestone for the brand.



Key products in the Ginger6 brand / Source: Hanamoa





"It was rare for a small brand like ours to be nominated," said Yoon, expressing optimism about the company’s future recognition.



Overcoming Challenges with SBA Support and Expanding Overseas

All six Ginger6 products have been selected for the SBA’s Seoul Award, a program that supports Seoul-based SMEs in achieving global competitiveness by facilitating their market entry and export expansion.



Yoon spoke highly of the SBA's support programs, especially during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The SBA assisted the company by arranging its participation in export fairs, securing certifications, and providing marketing support, enabling Hanamoa to connect with numerous international buyers and participate in around ten overseas beauty-related events each year.



Currently, Ginger6 products are sold in countries including Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Indonesia, and Thailand, with Europe accounting for 60% of its exports. The European exports have nearly doubled annually, reflecting the brand's positive reception.



Looking ahead, Hanamoa is planning to enter the U.S. market next year through a strategic investment partnership with the export agent Forsit, marking 2025 as the starting point for its North American expansion.



Expanding Product Lineup and Strengthening the Brand

Ginger6 focuses on basic skincare products made with ginger water, designed for adults of all ages and genders. Next year, the company is planning to launch sun care products and acne care products that will leverage on ginger's anti-inflammatory properties.



In addition, Hanamoa will introduce cleansing products, body lotions, body washes, and hair care products based on ginger water, to further broaden its lineup.



"Moving forward, Ginger6 will continue its concept of creating healthy products with healthy ingredients and will focus on expanding its offerings to reach both domestic and international consumers," Yoon stated with confidence.



by Young-woo Kim