Hiz: Spreading Korea's Premium Wellness Beauty Overseas with ReSaltZ

Taking a bath to soak, exfoliate, and cleanse is often seen as a method for maintaining cleanliness. However, in many other cultures, bathing is also viewed as a way to unwind after a day's work, soothing both the body and the mind. In Western countries, bathing has traditionally been associated with therapeutic benefits. As South Korea's income levels rise, the perception of bathing is shifting from that of hygiene to healing, leading to fierce competition in the bath product market. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global bath product market is projected to reach $51.16 billion in 2024, representing a 4.8% increase from $48.83 billion in 2023.



Yun-jeong Kwon, CEO of Hiz / Source: Hiz





Hiz, a wellness startup, has introduced the skincare and body care brand ReSaltZ, which is based on natural ingredients and on Korea's immune-boosting recipes. ReSaltZ incorporates natural salt, with a focus on recovery and rediscovering one’s unlimited potential. Specifically, the brand uses solar salt sourced from Bigeumdo Island in Shinan, South Korea. This choice is not merely owing to its Korean origin; according to Hiz, Bigeumdo salt contains more than three times the mineral content of France's Guérande salt, enhancing the skin’s balance and detoxification properties.



ReSaltZ: Highlighting Korean Salt's Excellence and Global Potential



“ReSaltZ stands for ▲Recovery (Re), ▲the cornerstone of life (Salt), and ▲the unknown (Z),” explained Yun-jeong Kwon, CEO of Hiz. “It’s about achieving true recovery using healthy, natural ingredients like salt. While many skincare and body care brands are now using salt, most use well-known international varieties. I saw immense potential in utilizing Korea's natural resources for the healing market.”



Kwon emphasized that Bigeumdo salt has the potential to position itself as a luxury product on the international stage.



“The body absorbs ingredients at a rate over 30 times higher than the face, which is why natural components free from ▲surfactants and ▲artificial coloring are essential. ReSaltZ is aiming to enhance the quality of life for consumers in the body care market through the use of natural ingredients,” Kwon noted.



Kwon’s efforts have borne fruit. Within seven months of its launch, ReSaltZ was recognized at the Cosmoprof Beauty Exhibition in the US, winning an award for its innovative approach. The brand was praised for its surfactant-free, ▲oil-based natural components, ▲unique design, and its multifunctionality, including ▲massage features.



ReSaltZ’s diverse self-care and social-care products / Source: Hiz





ReSaltZ’s focus on a differentiated approach extends across its ▲raw materials, ▲products, and ▲design. All of the brand’s products, except perfumes, use Korean salt, while its natural salt bath products incorporate pure aromatherapy oils and herbs instead of artificial fragrances. Its salt massage cleansing bar combines cleansing and massage functionalities in a distinctive design.



Although ReSaltZ incorporates Korean materials, the brand is employing a subtle storytelling strategy to stand out in the global arena. Rather than emphasizing “Made in Korea,” ReSaltZ highlights “Seoul” and the latitude and longitude of Bigeumdo Island is included on its packaging. This approach makes use of Seoul’s unique city image, while preserving the Korean cultural identity.



ReSaltZ: Aiming to Become a Total Wellness Life Care Brand



ReSaltZ is already gaining traction in the international market. In June 2024, the brand launched in the US at the organic boutique NY Happier Grocery and the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA). By July 2024, ReSaltZ had entered six branches of Japan’s premium retailer The Conran Shop, including the flagship Isetan Shinjuku store that is operated by Japan’s leading department store chain Mitsukoshi Isetan. Kwon is planning to explore more international markets through ▲exhibitions and ▲brand collaborations.



ReSaltZ products showcased at The Conran Shop in Japan / Source: Hiz





While countries like ▲Japan, ▲the US, and ▲parts of Europe have a strong bathing culture, others, including South Korea, are more focused on showering. Recognizing these regional differences, Kwon has diversified ReSaltZ’s product lineup into ▲Self-Care and ▲Social-Care categories. The Self-Care range includes ▲skincare, ▲bath salts, and ▲solid cleansing bars; while the Social-Care range features ▲perfumes, ▲hand creams, and ▲incense. The CEO’s future plans include expanding the company’s self-care products tailored to shower-centric cultures.



Hiz’s ability to expand ReSaltZ’s distribution channels stems from the support provided by the Seoul Business Agency (SBA). The SBA supported the brand’s participation in the Maison&Objet Paris 2024 exhibition and provided tailored solutions for overcoming the challenges faced by small enterprises entering the global market.



ReSaltZ aspires to become a total wellness life care brand / Source: Hiz





While ReSaltZ is still a young brand, its CEO Kwon is focused on building a solid foundation. The goal is to be recognized by consumers both domestically and internationally for healthy products, while expanding into areas such as ▲inner beauty, ▲community, and ▲services to become a “total wellness life care” brand. “We will continue to grow the brand without losing our Korean identity,” Kwon affirmed.



