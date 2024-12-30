General Brands: “A Brand that Offers Special Moments through Fragrance, DUFT&DOFT”. December. 30, 2024 10:36. (yj@itdonga.com). Fragrance has a powerful way of imprinting memories. A particular scent can often evoke the related emotions or recollections. General Brands Co., Ltd. is focusing on this olfactory power, by offering cosmetic products that emphasize fragrances and colors.



Launched in 2013, General Brands’ perfume beauty brand DUFT&DOFT has a name derived from the Swedish word “DUFT” and the German word “DOFT,” both meaning “fragrance.” DUFT&DOFT is collaborating with domestic and international perfumers to develop unique scents, thereby delivering a unique experience to consumers.



Jae-hong Park, CEO of General Brands / Source: General Brands





A Pioneer in Perfume-Infused Hand Creams



Jae-hong Park, CEO of General Brands, has an extensive background in the fashion industry. His participation in various international fashion weeks in different countries is what inspired his interest in becoming an entrepreneur in the fashion and beauty fields. He drew inspiration from perfume, which complements fashion by stimulating the sense of smell to create a holistic sensory experience. Park then envisioned combining perfume with other types of cosmetics.



“When DUFT&DOFT was launched, the market was primarily focused on hand creams that emphasized their moisturizing properties. I wanted to go beyond that, by offering products that could make consumers feel special through the fragrances they experience during their daily skincare routine,” Park explained. “We introduced products with ‘wearable perfumes,’ becoming the first brand in Korea to pioneer the ‘perfume beauty’ category.”



Park also emphasized the importance of product design from a fashion perspective. “We incorporate vibrant colors and bold polka dot patterns into our product packaging. This fusion of fashion elements with cosmetics has resonated well in the domestic market and in our later expansion overseas,” he added.



DUFT&DOFT product lineup / Source: General Brands





Ten Signature Scents Developed with Perfumers



DUFT&DOFT offers over 100 products, which are categorized into Perfume Care, Skincare, and Home Spa Care. The Perfume Care lineup includes hand creams, perfume body mists, body washes, body lotions, and hair shampoos—all infused with ten signature scents.



The brand collaborates with Korean fragrance companies to develop its signature scents through extensive testing. “Our hand creams are designed just like perfumes, featuring top, middle, and base notes. Similarly, as a perfume evolves from its initial spritz to its lingering base note, our hand creams deliver different layers of fragrance,” Park explained. “We’ve also updated the hand creams to meet our consumer preferences, ensuring they are highly moisturizing, quickly absorbed, and are non-sticky.”



Among DUFT&DOFT’s products, the Sophy Soapy and Pink Breeze scents have remained bestsellers for a period of ten years. These products earned the Best Award at Korea’s OLIVE YOUNG for four consecutive years, with their cumulative domestic sales exceeding 10 million units. In addition, the brand’s body perfume mist was recognized as an excellent product at the 2023 Seoul Awards hosted by the Seoul Business Agency (SBA).



DUFT&DOFT’s NOLIE product lineup / Source: General Brands





DUFT&DOFT’s skincare line also includes Salmon VGENE, featuring the protein ingredient PDRN that is extracted from salmon. “All of our recently launched products are vegan-certified, and we strive to exclude harmful ingredients,” Park noted. “Thirteen DUFT&DOFT products also comply with the EU Cosmetics Product Regulation (CPNP) and the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA) in the US.”



In February last year, General Brands introduced NOLIE as a second brand. With a focus on sensual wellbeing and beauty, NOLIE specializes in inner-care products such as feminine cleansers, Y-zone care products, Brazilian waxing scrubs, and calming patches—all of which are vegan-certified.



Expanding Globally after Establishing a Strong Domestic Presence



Since its launch in 2013, DUFT&DOFT has solidified its position as a leading Perfume Care brand in Korea. Based on this foundation, the brand has achieved an annual growth rate of approximately 30% in the overseas market. DUFT&DOFT products are currently available through various online and offline sales channels. The company is planning to expand its skincare product lineup, which will include new Salmon VGENE items like ampoules and sheet masks, and to intensify its promotional efforts.



Internationally, DUFT&DOFT has expanded its reach in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and in Japan, while accelerating its entry into the US, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Over the past six years, DUFT&DOFT has consistently grown within Russia’s largest beauty retail channel, Gold Apple, securing a loyal customer base for its Perfume Care and Skincare products.



DUFT&DOFT’s Salmon VGENE product lineup / Source: General Brands





DUFT&DOFT is also reopening its global distribution channels that were disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2023, the brand was relaunched in Japan, beginning with its entry into the major variety store LOFT. By October this year, DUFT&DOFT products were also available in over 11,000 LAWSON convenience stores. The brand is planning to further strengthen its presence in Japan’s online market through platforms like Qoo10.



Park highlighted the challenges of international marketing: “Entering a foreign market requires significant resources, including funding and personnel. Startups and small-to-medium enterprises need to adopt a strategy of focus and precision, to target the right markets with appropriate investments. Understanding customer preferences and delivering products that will stand out from those of competitors is both the most difficult and the most critical task.”



He added, “Our ability to re-enter the Japanese market was made possible through SBA’s export consultation events, where we connected with a LOFT partner. This foundation enabled us to expand to sales in other Japanese drugstores. I hope the SBA will continue to increase its support programs for startups and small-to-medium enterprises.”



by Ye-ji Kim (yj@itdonga.com)