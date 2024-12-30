Kim Ji-soo becomes youngest Korean player to debut in EPL. December. 30, 2024 08:05. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Kim Ji-soo, a center-back for Brentford, became the youngest South Korean player to ever set foot on the English Premier League (EPL) stage. Born in December 2004, Kim is 20 years old. The previous record was held by Ji Dong-won, who debuted at 20 years and three months old for Sunderland against Liverpool in August 2011. Kim is the fifteenth South Korean Premier Leaguer and the country's first center-back in the league.



On Saturday, Kim made his EPL debut in an away match against Brighton for the 2024-2025 season, coming on as a substitute for Ben Mee in the 33rd minute of the second half. This appearance came one and a half years after he joined Brentford in June last year. Kim attempted six passes, completed four, and recorded three clearances. "He showed his abilities without appearing nervous and delivered a satisfactory performance," Brentford manager Thomas Frank praised Kim's debut performance. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, leaving Brentford in 11th place with 24 points (seven wins, three draws, and eight losses). The team will face Arsenal on Thursday.



Having played for South Korea's under-17, under-20, and under-23 national teams, Kim made his professional debut in 2022 with Seongnam FC in the K League 1. He gained attention from European league scouts for his solid defensive skills during the FIFA U-20 World Cup last year, where South Korea reached the semifinals. After joining Brentford, Kim progressed through the second-tier team before being promoted to the first-tier team ahead of this season. His only first-team appearance before this debut was in a Carabao Cup Round of 32 match in September.



Kim shared his excitement on Instagram, posting photos from his EPL debut alongside a caption: "It's been a long journey. I've worked tirelessly, dreaming of this moment, and I'm incredibly grateful and happy that it has finally come true."



