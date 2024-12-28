‘Squid Game' Season 2 earns mixed reactions. December. 28, 2024 07:27. by 이호재 기자 hoho@donga.com.

The release of 'Squid Game' Season 2 on Netflix on Thursday has garnered a wide range of responses from global media outlets, with some lauding its success and others critiquing its shortcomings.



The British BBC awarded the series 4 out of 5 stars, calling it a "welcome return to a hellish world." The review highlighted the work of lead actor Lee Jung-jae, describing it as his "life role" and predicting more awards for the series following his 2022 Drama Emmy win.



Similarly, Variety praised the show for addressing modern Korean societal issues such as capitalist exploitation and class inequality, stating that it had successfully avoided repetitive elements from Season 1. The South China Morning Post noted that the only downside of Season 2 was the wait for Season 3, slated for a 2025 release.



However, not all feedback was positive. The New York Times criticized the storyline as stagnant in an article titled "However, not all feedback was positive. The New York Times criticized the storyline as stagnant in an article titled "‘Squid Game’ Hits a Red Light," noting that while the violence remained stylish, the narrative failed to progress meaningfully. The Guardian condemned the decision to split the story across two seasons, calling it “one of Hollywood’s many bad habits” aimed at doubling profits. The Hollywood Reporter described the season as lacking originality and failing to introduce fresh insights into the game's essence.



In an interview with outlets such as The Associated Press, director Hwang Dong-hyeok explained the decision to divide the series into two seasons, noting that the story had expanded beyond the planned 8–9 episodes, making it too long for a single season. He confirmed that Season 3 would likely debut in the summer or fall of 2025. Regarding his next project, Hwang revealed plans for a feature film set 10–20 years in the future, describing it as darker, crueler, yet quirky and humorous compared to 'Squid Game.'



