December. 28, 2024

In winter, we instinctively recognize warmth. "This outfit is warmer than that one. That place is warmer than here. That person is warm. I want to be next to them." Without anyone telling us, our hearts naturally gravitate toward warmth. This becomes even more evident when both the season and the times we live in feel like winter. When our bodies and minds are cold, warmth takes on immense value.



If you love the small, precious sunlight streaming through a winter window and wish to read it in a poem, turn to poet Shin Mi-na. Though her works don't overtly declare, we immediately recognize that she has a kind and gentle soul. The poet has also created illustrated poetry in a webtoon format, with a round, cute, and warm drawing style. In winter, one can't help but want to be close to people and poetry like this.



While lying in bed feeling like I would die from the flu, I thought of this poem. The body suffers when you're in intense pain, but the mind finds peace. You might think, "It wouldn't be so bad to quietly fade away like this," but then you cling to a poem and rise. "I need to cook. I need to cook and eat. I need to cook and feed someone." When a kind person nursed me back to health, I thought, "I need to get up too." Kindness brings people back to life.



