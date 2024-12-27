Visit EntWick at CES 2025 and Experience the Arthritis Treatment Electroceutical, ArthronPulse, Firsthand!. December. 27, 2024 17:40. (munch@itdonga.com). EntWick Inc., a medical device manufacturer, will participate in CES 2025, the world's largest consumer electronics exhibition. The event, scheduled from January 7 to 10, 2025, in Las Vegas, USA, will feature innovative technologies and products from global industry leaders. Visitors can experience EntWick’s product, ArthronPulse, at Hall G, Eureka Park.

ArthronPulse, an arthritis treatment Electroceutical device, awarded the 2025 CES Innovation Award in the Digital Health.(source=EntWick)





ArthronPulse, a CES 2025 Innovation Award honoree, is a non-invasive electroceutical designed to support arthritis patients by helping to relieve pain and improve mobility. The device was developed as part of South Korea's DIPS 1000+ Project (10 Major Super Gap Technology Fields) and has been noted for its user-friendly design and practical application.



Founded by former LG Electronics engineers, EntWick Inc. draws on extensive product development experience to create medical devices aimed at improving quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes ArthronPulse, HairoPulse for hair loss management, and DveinPulse for addressing deep vein thrombosis (DVT).



EntWick Inc. was selected for the 2024 K-Startup Center (KSC) Program, organized by Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups, KISED (Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development), and SCCEI (Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation). The company has established collaborative networks with organizations in Israel, the US, and Europe, and is working to expand sales and distribution channels through international exhibitions like IFA Next and MEDICA in Germany.



Product demonstrations showcased at IFA 2024 and MEDICA 2024 exhibitions in Germany.(source=EntWick)





“Our goal is to introduce ArthronPulse as a practical solution for arthritis patients,” said EntWick’s CEO. “We are committed to developing non-invasive electroceuticals that provide effective support for various medical conditions while minimizing side effects.”



A wellness version of ArthronPulse is planned for domestic release in South Korea in the first half of next year, with global sales beginning in the latter half, starting in the Americas.



By Moon-kyoo Lee(munch@itdonga.com)