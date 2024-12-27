dob Studio to Debut Revolutionary AI Styling Service ‘devut.ai v2.0’ at CES 2025. December. 27, 2024 14:47. (munch@itdonga.com). “dob Studio (dob.world)” plans to unveil its innovative AI-powered video and photo styling service, “devut.ai (devutai.com) v2.0,” at CES 2025 this January.



devut.ai utilizes AI image learning to provide high-quality video and photo style transformations, delivering a unique experience distinct from traditional generative AI services. CES 2025 will feature live video transformation demos, VIP tours, and a number of interactive events showcasing the technology.



devut.ai Key Features and Technology



1. High-Quality Style Transformations

devut.ai utilizes AI learning to deliver realistic and high-quality photo and video style transformations. It supports a wide range of styling options, from artistic styles to digital human technologies.



2. User-Friendly Services

Users can simply select a style, upload content, and instantly view the transformation results, without the need for technical knowledge of complex prompts such as stable diffusion.



3. Fast and Cost-Effective Processing

devut.ai offers faster processing speeds for lower costs compared to conventional generative AI services. Its high scalability is particularly pertinent to B2B clients, making it ideal for use in a variety of industries.



4. Proprietary Custom Models

devut.ai does not use only a single model, but instead employs multiple optimized generative models to ensure the highest quality results, including its own proprietary models developed through hundreds of thousands of training cycles.



5. Technology Proven Through Real-World Use

The technology of Devut.ai has already been utilized in various broadcasts and advertisements, gaining significant public attention.



devut.ai will be showcased at CES 2025 in TECH WEST, Venetian Expo, Level 1, Hall G (Eureka Park - Startups), Booth #61046. Attendees can experience live style transformation demos and explore the unique technology behind devut.ai.



A representative of devut.ai stated, “The focus behind devut.ai is on making AI technology accessible to everyone. Through CES 2025, we aim to showcase the innovative technology of devut.ai on the global stage, and explore opportunities for partnerships across a number of different industries.”



dobStudio is a company selected for the 2024 K-Startup Center (KSC) Program, hosted by 'the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea' and KISED(Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development and organized) and operated by SCCEI(Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation).



(Description) Style Transformation with devut.ai: Before and After



(Description) Application Interface