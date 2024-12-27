Vegan Skincare Brand “FG-Beauty” Made with Eastern Prickly Pear Extract. December. 27, 2024 10:30. (yj@itdonga.com). FG-Beauty is a skincare brand that uses concentrated Eastern prickly pear extract as its main ingredient. The Eastern prickly pear is a native Korean cactus with a remarkable resilience to sudden seasonal changes. FG-Beauty produces vegan-certified cosmetics using a patented technology to extract the concentrated Eastern prickly pear essence and other skin-friendly ingredients. The brand aims to address the skin issues caused by environmental exposure and to help consumers maintain healthy skin.



Byeong-seong Yoo, CEO of FG-Beauty / Source: iT DongA





From Organic Enthusiasm to Cosmetics



Byeong-seong Yoo, CEO of FG-Beauty, began applying Eastern prickly pear to cosmetics about ten years ago. His deep interest in organic products is what led him to run an organic market business. However, when he noticed his daughter using skincare products with harmful ingredients, he decided to focus on creating cosmetics using natural ingredients.



“During my research, I discovered that the Eastern prickly pear is a plant free from toxic substances,” Yoo explained. “I explored its efficacy through advanced academic research, as well as developing new extraction methods, and applied them to cosmetics for the first time in Korea.”



Yoo added, “Although our cosmetics are not pharmaceuticals, the Eastern prickly pear is a highly effective plant with no reported side effects, which I believe benefits consumers.” FG-Beauty operates its own Eastern prickly pear farm on the Goheung Peninsula, a pristine national marine park in southern Korea, to ensure the quality of its primary ingredient.



Seven FG-Beauty products / Source: FG-Beauty





Seven Product Lineup Created with the CN27 Method



Founded in 2015, FG-Beauty has expanded its presence both domestically and internationally. The brand’s main product lineup includes seven items: ▲Cleansing Balm ▲Soothing Gel ▲Men’s Essence ▲Sheet Masks ▲Toner ▲High-Concentration Serum ▲Regenerating Cream. “Our cosmetics are primarily made using natural ingredients, including Eastern prickly pear extract, which constitutes up to 20–30% of the formula,” Yoo explained.



All FG-Beauty products are certified vegan by the Korea Agency of Vegan Certification and Services, meaning that they contain no animal-derived ingredients and are not tested on animals. The brand also adheres to the EWG safety rating standards for all of its ingredients. The EWG is a US nonprofit environmental group that categorizes cosmetics ingredients into ten safety grades—where lower numbers indicate safer ingredients. Ratings from 0 to 2 are classified as green (safe), 3 to 6 as moderate, and 7 to 10 are regarded as hazardous. In addition, FG-Beauty products undergo heavy metal testing, and some feature labels indicating they have passed skin irritation tests.



FG-Beauty’s Eastern prickly pear farm / Source: FG-Beauty





FG-Beauty employs its patented CN27 extraction technology in manufacturing its products. This method reduces the surface tension of cactus molecules, enabling their faster absorption than typical water molecules. “The ‘C’ in CN27 stands for cactus, while the ‘N’ stands for nature, and the number 27 represents the 27 tests conducted during our product development,” Yoo explained. “This technology enhances the absorption and recovery capabilities of the skin.”



Yoo added, “Our soothing gel helps to care for skin irritation, burns, and atopic dermatitis. The sheet mask, which has been developed in collaboration with flight attendants, addresses the problem of dryness during flights. The cleansing balm contains natural oils, allowing makeup to be removed gently with minimal irritation. Notably, our cleansing balm has gained popularity through positive reviews by well-known influencers.”



FG-Beauty’s Deep and Perfect Cleansing Balm / Source: FG-Beauty





SBA Support Helps Identify Real Investors



FG-Beauty began its entry into the domestic and international markets, including sales in department stores and duty-free shops, in 2016. Today, its products are available at Lotte Department Store, Incheon Airport Duty-Free, and France’s Grand Pharmacie de Turennes. “We are focusing on viral marketing strategies with global influencers under the ‘K-beauty’ banner,” Yoo explained. “Next year, we are planning to collaborate with domestic companies for full-scale promotions and sales. While continuing our efforts domestically, we also aim to expand our exports to the US, Japan, Europe, China, and Southeast Asia.”



Yoo also reflected on the company’s past successes and challenges: “Our products were once a sell-out hit on Russian home shopping networks. However, the war and the COVID-19 pandemic brought about a temporary setback. Startups often struggle to connect with real investors, making the support available from organizations like SBA invaluable. I hope opportunities like this will continue to increase.”



“SBA’s Beauty Trade Show gave us a chance to participate in export consultations, where we signed contracts with investors from Spain and Poland. We also connected with Japanese investors, which established pathways for genuine results rather than mere formalities,” Yoo shared.



Finally, Yoo emphasized the importance of healthy competition: “South Korean companies have made their mark globally in the K-beauty industry by gaining strength through fierce competition. To create better products and ensure competitiveness, I believe it’s crucial for companies in the same field to grow together, as both friendly rivals and as partners.”



by Ye-ji Kim (yj@itdonga.com)