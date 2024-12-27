Mariah Carey earns millions from just one song. December. 27, 2024 10:03. by 김보라기자 purple@donga.com.

It has been revealed that Mariah Carey earns millions of dollars every year with just one song. ‘All I Want for Christmas is You,’ released in 1994, is so popular that anyone can recognize the song.



According to CNBC on Wednesday, citing Billboard estimates, the American singer must have earned between 2.7 million and 3.3 million U.S. dollars with this song alone in 2022. This estimated income comes from only downloads and streaming, excluding more profitable income from TV shows.



Spotify announced that Mariah’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ recently surpassed 2 billion streams. This is the first event for a Christmas song. According to the music industry market research firm Luminate, the song's audio streams in the U.S. last year totaled 249 million, up about 49% from 2019 (167 million).



CNBC reported that the exact income cannot be calculated because Mariah and her record label have never revealed the copyright contract for the song. “The song a ‘money machine,’” said George Howard, a professor at Berklee College of Music.



한국어