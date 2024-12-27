Ukraine reveals memo found on N. Korean soldier in Kursk. December. 27, 2024 07:40. by 이기욱기자 71wook@donga.com.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) disclosed a handwritten memo found on the body of a North Korean soldier, identified as Jeong Kyung-hong, who died in Kursk, Russia, following its earlier release of Jeong’s handwritten private letter.



The memo includes a detailed strategy for drone defense, illustrated with a drawing of three soldiers cooperating to neutralize drones. The strategy involves three soldiers working in unison. One soldier acts as a decoy, luring the drone into range, while the other two position themselves behind the drone to take aim and fire.



After comprehensively examining the memo's deciphered content, the method involves one soldier acting as a decoy to attract the drone while two others position themselves behind it to fire. The instructions specify that the decoy soldier should maintain a distance of seven meters, while the firing soldiers should be 10 to 12 meters apart.



The memo outlines procedures for surviving artillery fire in addition to drone tactics. According to the SOF, the document advises soldiers to “identify a point of integration and leave the firing zone” when entering an area under artillery attack. It further notes that “shells do not strike the same crater twice,” suggesting soldiers could use shell craters as cover while advancing.



