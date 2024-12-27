Belated regret. December. 27, 2024 07:37. .

Changan is a city where Li Bai once served as the emperor. After wandering for over 10 years since leaving the city, the poet feels a pang of sorrow just hearing the sound of a flute blended with the "melody of the Central Plain." While at the Hanlin Academy, he took pride in serving the emperor closely and enjoyed a flourishing period mingling with influential and renowned figures. Though the poet lamented, "Slanderers misled the wise emperor's heart, and flatterers devised schemes that distanced the emperor's grace," his free-spirited personality and frequent drunken episodes had already alienated those around him. When even Yang Guifei turned cold toward him, Emperor Xuanzong eventually dismissed him. Given these poignant circumstances tied to Chang'an, it's no wonder the city's melodies bring him to tears.



Li Bai, who was captivated by Taoist philosophy, poetry, and wine, seemed ill-suited for an official position, yet he had a big ambition. He often compared himself to historical luminaries like Zhang Liang, Han Xin, and Zhuge Liang – figures who left great contributions to national affairs. While he claimed indifference, his persistent longing for the emperor's favor and his wistful reflections on the road back to Chang'an become more understandable in this light.



