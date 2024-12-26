Kyungin Electronics Tackles Shoe Care Challenges with BreezeCare by Born&Nade. December. 26, 2024 19:35. (racingcar@itdonga.com). Kyungin Electronics, a KOSPI-listed Korean company, has launched a small appliance brand, Born&Nade, and is introducing its first product, the shoe sterilizer BreezeCare, to the global market.



BreezeCare by Born&Nade effortlessly handles the challenge of the sterilization and drying of sneakers, helmets, hats, and other hard-to-maintain items. Since being recognized for its technology and practicality, it has exceeded its fundraising goal by 580% on Kickstarter. The campaign has also received Kickstarter’s "Project We Love" badge, which is awarded for innovation, creativity, and feasibility.



BreezeCare by Born&Nade / Source: Kyungin Electronics





Kyungin Electronics participated in the Seoul Business Agency’s (SBA) 2024 Promising Export Company program and showcased BreezeCare at major global exhibitions, including CMMA 2024 and IFA 2024. The product was the subject of significant collaboration offers from buyers across key European markets such as Germany, Switzerland, and Italy, as well as from those in Asian countries like Japan and Singapore.



Starting in 2025, Born&Nade will collaborate with various international sports stars to launch marketing cam

paigns that will position BreezeCare as an essential tool for both daily life and sports. The company is determined to deliver new value to global consumers through its ongoing research, development, and market expansions.



BreezeCare by Born&Nade / Source: Kyungin Electronics





As a Born&Nade representative stated, "BreezeCare offers the perfect solution for hygiene issues in relation to shoe care after sports activities, making it an ideal product for sports enthusiasts. By collaborating with sports stars, we will enhance our brand credibility and effectively communicate the value of BreezeCare to consumers."



The representative further added, "BreezeCare embodies both cutting-edge technology and a consumer-focused philosophy. We are aiming to secure our position as a leading shoe care solution in the global market through continuous innovations."



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)