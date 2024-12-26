ABTASIA: “INGA and Papa Recipe Bring K-Beauty to the World”. December. 26, 2024 10:55. (racingcar@itdonga.com). The beauty company ABTASIA, which owns the natural skincare brand Papa Recipe and the color cosmetics brand INGA, is expanding beyond Southeast Asia into the global cosmetics market.



Having been primarily active in China, ABTASIA began to take interest in the Southeast Asian market in 2023, where the Korean Wave (Hallyu) is thriving. To reflect the preferences of local consumers in its product development, the company has selected the pan-Southeast Asian e-commerce platform Shopee as a key distribution channel.



ABTASIA’s flagship products (Source: ABTASIA)





ABTASIA has created a new product development system to determine its product sizes and pricing, based on the demands of Southeast Asian consumers. By utilizing shared online export logistics, the company has significantly reduced its shipping costs. These savings have been reinvested into fulfillment-linked marketing, to increase the company’s influence on Shopee.



Thanks to these efforts, INGA has quickly gained popularity in Vietnam and Thailand, with its first batch of products being sold out within a month of launching in these markets. INGA’s flagship product, the “Water Glow Lip Tint,” was recognized as a “Shopee Bestseller” for six consecutive months in Vietnam and for three months in Thailand. The brand also received the “Rising Brand” award from Shopee, which is granted to brands with a high order volume and sales growth. Notably, INGA achieved a 3049% sales increase in Thailand within just one month of launching in the country.



ABTASIA was selected to take part in the “SBA X Shopee Global Export Fast Track Program” offered by the Seoul Business Agency’s (SBA) Global Marketing Center. This program provided benefits such as creating an exclusive promotional page, running discount events, and introducing banner advertisements. The company also participated in the SBA’s Malaysia market entry support program for promising Seoul-based beauty and lifestyle brands, where it hosted pop-up events.



ABTASIA engaging with Southeast Asian consumers (Source: ABTASIA)





Riding on its success in Southeast Asia, ABTASIA’s brands Papa Recipe and INGA have achieved a combined global revenue of $10 million.

As the ABTASIA representative stated, “We’ve recently received an offer from Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce platform, and have completed our entry onto the platform. By 2025, we are planning to expand into the North American market and to establish ourselves as a leading K-beauty company on the global stage.”



by Joong-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)