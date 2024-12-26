Avoda: Supporting Global Food Storage with Yoojunglab. December. 26, 2024 10:49. (racingcar@itdonga.com). Avoda, a company that specialized in the production of freshness-preserving films, is entering the global market with its kitchenware brand Yoojunglab.



At Yoojunglab, the natural substance zeolite and a freshness-preserving mineral blend are used in the products. As a result, Yoojunglab features a technology that absorbs and decomposes ethylene gas, which accelerates fruit ripening. It also provides antibacterial properties to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold, while regulating the moisture and humidity to create an optimal preservation environment. Fruit distributors that are using Avoda’s Yoojunglab technology have reported extended storage periods by an average of 3.7 days, with fruit waste reduced by 36%.



Using Avoda’s Yoojunglab products to preserve fresh food / Source: Avoda





Using this technology, Avoda has introduced the GreenBag, a sanitary bag for preserving fruits, vegetables, and other ingredients, as well as the Greenconceptbox, a functional storage container. These products can help households extend storage periods, to reduce food waste, save costs, and minimize the time spent handling ingredients, all while maintaining freshness.



Based on this success, Avoda has supplied its products to the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Australia. By participating in programs such as the export and marketing support initiatives organized by the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), overseas buyer meeting programs, the SBA Seoul Awards for outstanding products, and export company logistics integration projects, Avoda has passed various milestones. The company has also established an online shopping mall and promotional pages for its products, in an effort to target the international market.



Using Avoda’s Yoojunglab products to preserve fresh food / Source: Avoda





Subsequently, Avoda has collaborated with the SBA Global Marketing Center to list its products on Amazon in the US. It also participated in the ASD (Affordable Shopping Destination) Market Week, a consumer goods trade show held in Las Vegas, where it showcased two types of GreenBag products designed for maintaining freshness and a storage bag tailored for North American farms. This initiative led to meetings with export buyers and a B2B export contract is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2025. Starting with Vietnam, Avoda is also planning to introduce Yoojunglab products to Southeast Asian consumers who are faced with the challenges of preserving ingredients in a hot and humid climate.



As Avoda stated, “Our aim is to bring Yoojunglab products to consumers in countries around the world, to create more functional kitchens. By making the best use of our technology to compete with global companies, we plan to capture a 20% share of the global kitchenware market by 2025.”



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)