Idden RE:Tree Attracts Attention in Europe's Plastic Alternatives Market

The lifestyle brand Idden, which is operated by the sustainability platform Sustainable Lab, is making waves in Europe's plastic alternatives market. By reprocessing agricultural byproducts, the company has developed "RE:Tree," an eco-friendly material that can replace plastic and is used to create various products.



RE:Tree is a sustainable alternative material that has been designed to minimize the environmental impact of plastic, from the production to the disposal stage. Moreover, Idden incorporates a harmonious blend of sustainability and aesthetics in its RE:Tree products.



Photo of Idden RE:Tree / Source: Sustainable Lab





Idden showcased its RE:Tree brand at the "SEOUL, MY SOUL" pavilion, organized by the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), at the Maison&Objet global design fair in France. The exhibition attracted over 500 industry representatives who showed a great deal of interest in Idden. Following this, the brand participated in K-Fair, where it was recognized as a promising Korean lifestyle brand. With SBA’s support, Idden has conducted over 10 business meetings with European stakeholders, to establish strategies and a foundation for its market entry.



Idden has demonstrated the commercial potential of RE:Tree by collaborating with the Spanish hotel and restaurant chain Belvo, to create hotel tableware using this unique material. After successfully completing a two-month proof of concept (PoC), discussions for a commercialization contract are currently underway.



Tableware made from RE:Tree / Source: Sustainable Lab





Idden’s aim is to become a global lifestyle brand that combines sustainability with practical designs, using the RE:Tree material as its foundation. Sustainable Lab is hoping to expand its circular economy model in the United States and other Asian markets.



As Sunmi Seo, CEO of Sustainable Lab, stated, "Thanks to SBA’s Global Marketing Center, which provided us with product certifications and support for our participation in international exhibitions, we have been able to showcase the value of RE:Tree to the world. We will continue to present our vision that combines sustainability with design innovations, to achieve even greater success."



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)