DLS Makes Strides at Maison&Objet with the Wine NetBag

With support from the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), DLS participated in the 2024 Maison&Objet exhibition in Paris as part of the "SEOUL, MY SOUL" pavilion. The brand, which showcased its reusable eco-friendly packaging and upcycled products, is garnering attention in France, a country that is leading the campaign against single-use plastics.



Photo of DLS at Maison&Objet / Source: DLS





Among its products, the "Wine NetBag" garnered a great deal of interest. This eco-friendly wine accessory features both aesthetic appeal and functionality. Perfectly suited for Europe’s wine culture, the Wine NetBag attracted the attention of numerous brand representatives. In total, around 120 companies and brands worldwide requested samples of the products. This success also led to DLS being featured in the global design magazine, Design Boom, in a piece highlighting the Wine NetBag's sustainable design and the brand's creative capabilities.



DLS is planning to expand its product line with sustainable solutions, including packaging, merchandise, tumblers, interior goods, and fashion accessories. The company also aims to bolster its global competitiveness by registering intellectual property rights. An English-language e-commerce platform will be launched, with international shipping services being offered.



DLS engaging with consumers at Maison&Objet / Source: DLS





DLS is preparing to offer its products on Amazon USA, with plans to extend to the Amazon Europe and Japan. The brand is also broadening its presence in various global distribution channels, to solidify its reputation as a leader in sustainable design.



As Sungmook Lim, CEO of DLS, remarked, "Participating in Maison&Objet has allowed us to showcase our brand to the global market and to be a part of the world’s growing focus on sustainable design solutions. We will strengthen our commitment to sustainability, while building a brand that connects with consumers around the world."



