Pres. Yoon refuses to comply with summons. December. 26, 2024 07:44. by Dong-Jun Heo hungry@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, accused of leading an insurrection after declaring emergency martial law on December 3, has failed to appear for questioning for a second time following a summons issued by the Joint Investigation Headquarters. Investigators are now deliberating whether to issue a third summons or seek an arrest warrant.



According to legal sources on Wednesday, President Yoon's team has remained unresponsive and has yet to appoint a defense lawyer to the Joint Investigation Headquarters, which includes the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, the National Police Agency's Special Investigation Division, and the Defense Ministry's Investigation Division. Yoon ignored the first summons to appear by December 18 and the second to appear by 10 a.m. on Christmas Day. This marks the third time he has refused to cooperate, including a prior summons issued before his case was transferred to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



Despite Yoon’s status as a sitting president, the Joint Investigation Headquarters is reportedly leaning toward issuing one more summons before pursuing further legal action. Typically, investigative authorities file for an arrest warrant if a suspect fails to comply with three summonses, ensuring all procedural steps are followed to avoid complications in future investigations and trials. However, Yoon's camp has stated that “the impeachment trial takes precedence over the investigation,” signaling a likelihood of continued non-compliance. In response, investigators are actively considering filing for an arrest warrant. “We are keeping all possibilities open and are coordinating with the Corruption Investigation Office and the police,” an official explained.



